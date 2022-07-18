Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,768 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.84.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $157.65. 21,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,382. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

