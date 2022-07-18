Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,721 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $28,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 61,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,535. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $74.97.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
