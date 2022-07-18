Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,721 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $28,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,749,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,279,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,929,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,000 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,842,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,487,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.63. 61,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,535. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.948 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.