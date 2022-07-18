Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 8,344 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.11. 21,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,807. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

