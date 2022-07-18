JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 10.5%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shot up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.48. 7,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 786,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.73.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 2,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in JOYY by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

