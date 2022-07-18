JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 120

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 94 ($1.12) to GBX 120 ($1.43) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 90 ($1.07) in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.13) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.33.

Centrica Stock Up 2.0 %

Centrica stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Centrica has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

