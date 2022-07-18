Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 577.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $32.60.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
