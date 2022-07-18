Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 577.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

