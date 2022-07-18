Jupiter (JUP) One Day Volume Hits $1.36 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Jupiter has a market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 494.8% against the dollar and now trades at $616.70 or 0.02898479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

