Kalmar (KALM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $59,906.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 789.6% against the dollar and now trades at $921.20 or 0.04200674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00020468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,268,849 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

