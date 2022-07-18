Kalmar (KALM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $59,906.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 789.6% against the dollar and now trades at $921.20 or 0.04200674 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00020468 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001912 BTC.
Kalmar Coin Profile
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,268,849 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Buying and Selling Kalmar
Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.