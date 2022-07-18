Kalmar (KALM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $77,150.00

Kalmar (KALM) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $77,150.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00503866 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,331,037 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

