Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kaltura Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $260.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

About Kaltura

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kaltura by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Kaltura by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.