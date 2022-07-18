Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Kaltura Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of KLTR stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $260.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.
