KARMA Price Tops $0.0007 (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KARMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

