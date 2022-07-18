Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Desjardins

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRRGF. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Karora Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS KRRGF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 92,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

