Karura (KAR) Reaches Market Cap of $45.70 Million

Karura (KAR) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Karura coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Karura has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Karura has a total market cap of $45.70 million and approximately $866,786.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 853.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.57 or 0.04501761 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021030 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001726 BTC.
Karura Profile
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,700,000 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Karura Coin Trading
