Kava.io (KAVA) Achieves Market Cap of $513.55 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00107188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00280796 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00042399 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Buying and Selling Kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.