Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on K. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Kellogg stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $61,666,335. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in Kellogg by 1,223.5% during the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 113,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

