Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.30.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KEL opened at C$5.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.18. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$8.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$138.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson bought 283,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$1,812,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,030,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$121,606,428.60. In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 283,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$1,812,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,030,740 shares in the company, valued at C$121,606,428.60. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total transaction of C$218,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,139 shares in the company, valued at C$5,475,320.53. Insiders sold 155,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,363 over the last 90 days.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

