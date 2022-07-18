Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.63. 1,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

