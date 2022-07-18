Kiaro (CVE:KO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 80000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Kiaro Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.
About Kiaro
Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. It sells its products through a network of 16 stores under the Kiaro and Hemisphere banners, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
