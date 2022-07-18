Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 161,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $134.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.14. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

