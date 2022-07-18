Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Up 73.9% in June

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KCDMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HSBC lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of KCDMY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 72,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.63%.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.
