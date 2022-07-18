Kimco Realty (KIM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) recently:

7/15/2022 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $23.00.

7/4/2022 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $25.00.

6/30/2022 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Kimco Realty is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. 3,177,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Kimco Realty by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 903,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 113,565 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 109,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

