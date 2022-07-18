Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.8 %

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

KMI stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 120,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,630,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.