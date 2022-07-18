Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23,178.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $169,204.75 and approximately $23,178.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

