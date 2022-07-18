Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles L. Frischer bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $58,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kingsway Financial Services news, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc acquired 9,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $51,307.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,477,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Frischer bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 165,928 shares of company stock worth $902,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after buying an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

KFS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 161.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.