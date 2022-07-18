Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 33000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Klondike Gold Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.25 million and a PE ratio of -26.00.

About Klondike Gold

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

