Komodo Trading 49.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $39.62 million and approximately $15.28 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00289954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00088501 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00078652 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002961 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,727,882 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

