Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.29

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 106142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.31) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.30) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

