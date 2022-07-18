Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 963,000 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 1,749,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,630.0 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock remained flat at $28.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

