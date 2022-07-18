Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 963,000 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 1,749,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,630.0 days.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock remained flat at $28.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
