L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,490. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

