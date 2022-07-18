Lattice Token (LTX) Reaches Market Cap of $11.39 Million

Lattice Token (LTX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and $184,410.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001869 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 493.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.54 or 0.02879384 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022180 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001928 BTC.
Lattice Token Profile
Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lattice Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.