Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Up 54.0% in June

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the June 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.2 days.

Legrand Price Performance

Shares of Legrand stock remained flat at $72.38 during trading on Monday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Legrand will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

