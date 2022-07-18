Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Shares Gap Up to $216.22

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $216.22, but opened at $226.99. Lennox International shares last traded at $216.19, with a volume of 57 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennox International from $231.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens decreased their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Lennox International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 38,893 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

