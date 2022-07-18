LHT Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,452.06 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $61,452.06 and $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007239 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.