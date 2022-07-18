Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Short Interest Update

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LICY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

LICY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. 991,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,918,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,684,000. Covalis Capital LLP grew its position in Li-Cycle by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 4,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $9,978,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Li-Cycle by 169.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

