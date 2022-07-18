Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 29,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,298,970 shares.The stock last traded at $19.62 and had previously closed at $18.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.