Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

LECO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.08. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The business had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

