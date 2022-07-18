LINKA Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $766,732.24 and approximately $942.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,370.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.