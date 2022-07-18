Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,907,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,203,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,674,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,479,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,461,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after buying an additional 312,535 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.71. 407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,092. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12.

