Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 337 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.68. 770,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,104,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

