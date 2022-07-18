Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $677,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 99,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.23. 35,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,749. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

