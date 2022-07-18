Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMT. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,084,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 317,574 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $523,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ COMT traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

