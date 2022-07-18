Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $150,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.51. 23,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

