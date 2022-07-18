Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $4.07 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 486.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after acquiring an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,362,000 after acquiring an additional 228,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,153,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,020,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,283. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63.

