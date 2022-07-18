Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

