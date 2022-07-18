Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $1.31 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

STIP traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,922. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04.

