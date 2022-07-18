Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 27,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.74. 96,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,415,624. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.