Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 61,807 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.6% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,941,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after buying an additional 1,607,357 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.08 during trading on Monday. 2,830,641 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25.

