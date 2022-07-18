Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $395.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,746. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.