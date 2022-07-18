Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of LOGI opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 303,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its position in Logitech International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Logitech International by 1,017.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 154,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the period.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

